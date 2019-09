Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Saint Louis Art Fair is coming up this weekend. We have a few pieces of art to show you ahead of time. Executive Director Sarah Umlauf says that you can come hungry. There is pleanty to see, eat, and drink at the fair.

Saint Louis Art Fair

Downtown Clayton

September 6th to 8th

Friday: 5pm to 10pm

Saturday: 11am to 10pm

Sunday 11am to 5pm

saintlouisartfair.com