Boeing delivers milestone guided weapons systems, announces plant expansion

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Wednesday marks a big day for Boeing on several fronts. It delivered its 400,000th JDAM, which is a guided weapons system, and Boeing announced the expansion of their St. Charles plant.

Boeing has committed to building a new 35,000 square-foot plant for harpoon production.

Local contractors are doing the site prep.

For now, Boeing says the addition doesn’t include any more jobs, just reassigning other employees, but that could change.

Boeing says the purpose of this expansion is to increase production very quickly and ensure a stronghold in St. Louis for future growth.

Boeing expects construction completed in 2021.