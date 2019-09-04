Don’t forget to make a disaster kit for your pet

Posted 12:11 pm, September 4, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We've seen the devastation hurricanes can cause. Dorian was a category 5 hurricane when it made landfall and left heartbreaking devastation in the Bahamas.

September is National Preparedness Month, which is the perfect time to put a disaster response plan in place for the whole family, including your pets.  When making a disaster plan, many people forget about protecting their furry family members. These four-legged friends are, unfortunately, often left behind by owners who are not prepared to properly care for them during or after a disaster. with a little extra preparation, pet owners can have a plan in place to ensure all their loved ones remain safe.

For more information about how you and your pet can be prepared during an emergency, click or tap here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.