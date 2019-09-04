Don’t forget to make a disaster kit for your pet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We've seen the devastation hurricanes can cause. Dorian was a category 5 hurricane when it made landfall and left heartbreaking devastation in the Bahamas.

September is National Preparedness Month, which is the perfect time to put a disaster response plan in place for the whole family, including your pets. When making a disaster plan, many people forget about protecting their furry family members. These four-legged friends are, unfortunately, often left behind by owners who are not prepared to properly care for them during or after a disaster. with a little extra preparation, pet owners can have a plan in place to ensure all their loved ones remain safe.

For more information about how you and your pet can be prepared during an emergency, click or tap here.