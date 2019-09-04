× Eureka High School students briefly evacuated after false alarm

EUREKA, Mo. – Police say that a false alarm triggered a school lockdown this morning. Several Eureka High School students were evacuated as officers checked the building.

A statement the Rockwood School District says:

“Today Rockwood School District officials notified Eureka High parents that we had a false intruder alarm in school shortly before noon. Students and staff either sheltered in place or evacuated, and police responded. It has since been determined that it was an UNINTENTIONAL intruder alarm, and students are returning to class.”

The automated intruder alarm had police at the school just before noon today. Eureka Police say in a Facebook status update posted to their page at around 12:30pm that all students have returned to the building. The lock down has been lifted and normal activities have resumed.