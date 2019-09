× Firefighters battle residential fire near Foristell

FORISTELL, Mo. – Firefighters from Wentzville and other jurisdictions responded to a residential fire late Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Wentzville Fire Department, the fire occurred off of Schaper Road, just outside of Foristell.

Fire crews worked to contain the blaze and protect exposures. Many fuel tanks were said to be in the immediate area.