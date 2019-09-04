Granite City High School finally opening after flash flood delays start of classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – After sitting out for 14 days because of flash flooding, Granite City High School students will soon return to classes.

Teachers return Thursday and all students return Friday. There will be a walkthrough for freshmen Thursday night.

Students began missing classes on August 15.

“Granite actually has kids that are excited to go back to school, which is a feat in and of itself,” said senior Mackenzie Richards.

Repair and cleanup crews put last-minute touches on the high school Wednesday. Last month, flash floods caused a lot of damage. Giant blue containers on the parking lot were filled with water pumped from the school’s basement. The water had been contaminated by oil.

The guidance counselors’ offices were hard hit as water came through the roof.

Seniors who’ve been planning to enlist in the military or go to college have been especially concerned.

“It’s been a little stressful, just wanting to get my senior year started,” Richards said. “I just wanted to get it over with and start worrying about scholarships and things like that.”

Superintendent James Greenwald said graduation dates will remain the same. At least five days will have to be made up. Greenwald said he wants to avoid going to school on few if any holidays or into summer vacation. He plans to creatively use days that students usually have off.

“Instead of days off for the students at parent teacher conference time, teacher institute, things of that nature,” he said.

The superintendent can also ask state education officials to forgive some days.

“You can put in what we call act of God days,” Greenwald said.

Students were ready to return.

“I want to go back. I have nothing to do,” student Crystin Willborn said.

The superintendent said the expert who checked the air in the school said the building could not be any cleaner.