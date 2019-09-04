Kids can get free backpacks, school supplies at CWE Association event

Posted 5:42 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43AM, September 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS –  Hundreds of students can get free backpacks filled with school supplies Wednesday, September 4.

The Central West End Association is hosting a free school supply and backpack giveaway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Louis Public Library at Euclid and Lindell.

They will provide van transportation from the Boys and Girls club to the Schlafly Library if needed.

For more information visit: www.thecwe.org

Google Map for coordinates 38.643840 by -90.262104.

