× Kids can get free backpacks, school supplies at CWE Association event

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of students can get free backpacks filled with school supplies Wednesday, September 4.

The Central West End Association is hosting a free school supply and backpack giveaway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Louis Public Library at Euclid and Lindell.

They will provide van transportation from the Boys and Girls club to the Schlafly Library if needed.

For more information visit: www.thecwe.org