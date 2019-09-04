Lawsuit against Rams move to Los Angeles will be decided in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis lawsuit over the Rams move to Los Angeles will be heard in a St. Louis courtroom. Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke wanted an arbitrator to decide the case, but the Missouri Supreme Court rejected that idea.

St. Louis City and County, and the dome authority are suing the Rams and the NFL for breach of contract and fraud. About 15 months after the Rams left, the three government bodies sued the Rams, the NFL and the 31 other NFL teams and owners.

Our partners at the Post - Dispatch report, in January, the Rams agreed to a $24 million settlement with thousands of personal seat license holders — but then sought to recover half that cost from the public by forcing the suit into arbitration.