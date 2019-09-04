Local students learning STEM through Curiosity Cube mobile science lab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With an expanding workforce that calls for more graduates to fill the pipeline, MilliporeSigma is engaging students in STEM learning through its Curiosity Cube® mobile science lab.

The Cube is designed to spark scientific curiosity and passion early and paving the way to a future filled with innovative breakthroughs and encouraging students to pursue careers in STEM fields. Experiments inside will focus on the Periodic Table of Elements, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2019.

The Curiosity Cube will be in the St. Louis area through September 19.

For a full list of St. Louis schools visit: www.thecuriositycube.com