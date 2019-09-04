Mental exam ordered for man charged in 2 women’s deaths

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - A Missouri judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man who is charged in the deaths of two women who disappeared nearly a decade apart.

KMBC-TV reports that a Cass County judge agreed Tuesday to the request from attorneys for Kylr Yust of Kansas City. His defense team says he suffers from a mental disease or defect and may lack the competence to stand trial. In granting the request for a mental exam, the judge said he wanted the trial to proceed as scheduled.

Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 21-year-old Jessica Runions, of Raymore, and 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky, of Belton. Their remains were found in 2017 in a wooded area in rural Cass County.

