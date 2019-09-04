MLS History: Jeff Cooper Took His Shot

Posted 11:00 pm, September 4, 2019, by

More than  a decade ago, St. Louis was on the radar with the higher ups at Major League Soccer.   There was even a stadium plan for Collinsville.   The effort was pushed by a local attorney who has a passion for soccer.    Martin Kilcoyne has Jeff Cooper's story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.