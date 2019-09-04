St. Louis selected to participate in 2019 Navy Week activities

September 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  St. Louis is one of 14 cities chosen this year by the US Navy to host Navy Week.  Navy Weeks focus on a variety of outreach assets, equipment, and personnel on a single city for a week-long series of engagement.

The City of St. Louis will officially recognize Navy Week with a proclamation ceremony at the Soldier's Memorial Wednesday morning at 9:45 am.

Commander of the Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Admiral Thomas Moore will be in attendance.

Admiral Thomas Moore oversees a global workforce of more than 74,000 military and civilian personnel.  He is responsible for the development, delivery, and maintenance of the navy's ships, subs, and systems.

