St. Louis selected to participate in 2019 Navy Week activities

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is one of 14 cities chosen this year by the US Navy to host Navy Week. Navy Weeks focus on a variety of outreach assets, equipment, and personnel on a single city for a week-long series of engagement.

The City of St. Louis will officially recognize Navy Week with a proclamation ceremony at the Soldier's Memorial Wednesday morning at 9:45 am.

Commander of the Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Admiral Thomas Moore will be in attendance.

Admiral Thomas Moore oversees a global workforce of more than 74,000 military and civilian personnel. He is responsible for the development, delivery, and maintenance of the navy's ships, subs, and systems.