Use Busch Stadium concession sales to help your non-profit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You can really work up an appetite cheering on the Cardinals. Did you know that concession purchase may be helping a non-profit group raise money? Pride Kids is currently one of the non-profits that is raising money at Busch Stadium.

Volunteer groups receive a minimum of $600, and up to 12% of the stands` earnings. Several groups have benefitted from this program including the Oakville Mehlville Band, Pride Kids, and St. Louis Women's Rugby Club. Anyone interested in participating in this program should reach out to Keyur Ghandi at 314-345-9150 or via email at Kgandhi@delawarenorth.com.