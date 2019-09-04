What patients need to know about atrial fibrillation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The most common heart rhythm disorder in the United States is atrial fibrillation (a-fib). According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 2.7 million Americans are living with the disorder.

This quivering or irregular heartbeat not only causes palpitations, weakness, and shortness of breath but can also lead to blood clots, stroke, and heart failure.

Dr. Daniel Cooper joined FOX 2 to discuss the many treatment options available to prevent a-fib from affecting your quality of life.