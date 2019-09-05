Blues surprise Fenton family who lost everything in house fire

IMPERIAL, Mo. – More than two months ago, the Hanlon family lost everything in a house fire.

The day before, Tim, Colleen, and their nine children were in downtown St. Louis to celebrate the Blues’ first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The family was at a lake for Father’s Day when they got word of the fire.

Anything in the house that didn’t burn had smoke damage. The kids, who loved playing hockey, lost their equipment and other gear.

The Hanlons spent the last couple of months living with friends and relatives and recently moved into a temporary rental home in Imperial.

On Wednesday, the family was shocked as Blues right-winger Robert Thomas came knocking. No. 18 brought the family a gift bag and surprised the kids with new hockey gear: nets, sticks, and street hockey balls.

Thomas played a few street games with the kids in the family driveway and then signed autographs for the Hanlons and other family friends.