Cars seen whizzing past school buses in St. Charles as kids hop off

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Cars caught on camera zooming by a school bus in St. Charles as students are hopping off. An upset mother says it's been happening every day since the school year started.

Fox 2 reached out to St. Charles police, who say they’ll be adding extra patrols in the area. Meanwhile, the school district says it’s aware of the situation and a staff member of the district appeared to be sitting and keeping an eye on the bus stop on Thursday.

And as Fox 2’s Molly Rose learned, the state law is tricky on the street in question.