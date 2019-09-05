Dorian devastation demonstrates need for travelers insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - To many, travelers insurance is an extra expense on an already expensive vacation. No one expects to use it but maybe that’s the reason you buy it.

Pat Blasse, travel agent and president of Altair Travel, knows the benefits in tacking on the extra cost to your next trip.

“Don’t just say, ‘Well, we don’t need it,’” she said. “You know, it’s just like you saying, ‘I drive my car and I’m never going to have an accident.’ Or, ‘My house doesn’t need insurance.’”

Popular vacations spots have been hit hard by Hurricane Dorian. Vacations for some are adding extra stress to travel goers like FOX 2’s web producer Aprylete Russell, who was headed to the Bahamas later this month.

“I’m not exactly for sure where we are going, what’s going on. We’re supposed to be going to Stirrup Cave, Grand Bahamas, and Nassau. However, as you know, the hurricane was right at Grand Bahama, so it’s devastation there. So, of course, we know that we’re not going to port there,” Russell said.

The cruise Russell was expected to board released some information on the company’s other liners but is still leaving passengers that depart on September 14 confused. Many trips have been canceled and rerouted with the extensive damage on the islands.

Some travel agents or cruise liners allow you to add on travelers insurance even after purchasing the trip. Before you buy, know what’s in the plan.

“Certainly, when you’re budgeting for a trip don’t forget to include the amount of insurance into your budget,” Blasse said.

So remember: next time, spending a little extra cash may end up worth it in the end.