Frontier Airlines sale has $15 flights to vacation destinations

Posted 1:06 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, September 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frontier Airlines is offering flights for as low as $15 during a nationwide sale that includes destinations like Orlando, Denver, and Las Vegas.  The one-way flights must be booked three days in advance in order to get the discount.  Travel must occur between September 8 to October 9, 2019.  Discounted fares are also not available on Sundays.

Unfortunately, flights from St. Louis start at $25.  But, a trip to Florida for less than the cost a dinner for two still isn’t bad.  You can see all of the flights from your city on Frontier’s website.

You will still need to pay for a flight home.  It is likely that the returning flight won’t be as cheap. But, there are good deals from Frontier for returning flights.  For example, a flight from Orlando to St. Louis is just $29. So, the first flight may be a real deal.  But, paying for a ticket home plus baggage can add up.  Make sure to check the final cost before checking out.

A few of the deals from St. Louis:

 

 

 

