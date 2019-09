Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One group is emerging and is getting together a plan to fight crime and violence.

Founder of "Protest That" Cedric Redmon along with the CEO of Lodestone Solutions Group Ron Johnson joined FOX 2 to discuss what needs to be worked on first to curb the violence.

Community Days

Saturday, September 7th

2pm to 4pm

Corner of St. Louis Avenue and Newstead