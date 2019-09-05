Miles Davis documentary showing at the Tivoli Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Relatives of East St. Louis jazz great Miles Davis will be in the area this weekend. The family members are making their first visit to the 'House of Miles East St. Louis' non- profit museum since it was renovated.

The home is located in the former home of the late Miles Dewey Davis III on Kansas Avenue. HOME captures the timeless quality of cool through the rejuvenation of a historical architectural treasure and transcends it into the only Cultural Music Museum in the East St. Louis metropolitan area.

Meanwhile, a new documentary called "Miles Davis-- Birth of The Cool" opens Friday, September 12th at the Tivoli Theatre in University City.

Miles Davis is known to be the most revered jazz trumpeter of all time, not to mention one of the most important musicians of the 20th century.