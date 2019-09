× Missing Illinois teen last seen Tuesday night

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. – Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff Bennie Vick says that Skyler Hollva ran away from her home Tuesday evening.

She is described as 16-years-old, about 5’04” tall, and about 125 lbs. She has bleached-blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on her location is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or their local police department.