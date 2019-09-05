Missouri Gov. Parson to meet with clergy on cutting gun violence in St. Louis

Posted 5:32 am, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21AM, September 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to meet in St. Louis with area clergy members for more action to cut down on deadly gun violence.

The private meeting will be held in the governors St. Louis office on Thursday, September 5.  The faith leaders plan to ask for gun violence legislation as well as additional funding for programs that could curb violence.

Earlier this week, the governor met with members of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus. Black Caucus members want legislation that will allow cities like St. Louis to pass their own laws concerning guns to cut down on violence. The governor denied that request.

