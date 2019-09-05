Missouri man charged in death of man who jumped from truck

SCOTT CITY, Mo. –  A 41-year-old Columbia man is charged with manslaughter after a passenger from Tennessee apparently jumped from his truck and died while the truck was going the wrong way on a southeast Missouri interstate.

Scott County prosecutors say Myron Lee Tillman was charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter. He faces five other counts after he allegedly drove the wrong way for several miles Aug. 29 on Interstate 55. Law enforcement officers found the body of 42-year-old Claude Nix Jr., of Jackson, Tennessee, on the interstate near Scott City.

The Southeast Missourian reports a probable cause statement says Nix apparently jumped from Tillman’s truck to avoid an impending crash. A coroner says Nix had a broken neck and skull fractures.

Tillman eventually crashed his truck and fled. He was arrested Aug. 30.

