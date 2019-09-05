Otter family flies first class while moving to the new St. Louis Aquarium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A family of North American river otters is relocating to Missouri from Florida. They flew first class from Fort Lauderdale to St. Louis on Southwest Airlines. The otters were born last December at wildlife sanctuary Flamingo Gardens in Florida.

Their handlers say the family was calm during the big trip. They’re staying at the World Bird Sanctuary while their habitat is prepared at the new Aquarium at St. Louis Union Station.

The St. Louis Aquarium is scheduled to open in December. The $187 million family entertainment facility will feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.