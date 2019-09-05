Rockin’ for Recovery to help those dealing with opioid addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Opioid addiction has led countless Americans into a downward spiral of heroin abuse. Users will tell you that trying to dig your way out of the dark hole of addiction can be horrific, painful, and extremely challenging.

Communities can offer the support needed to help people heal.

Here to talk about their event Rockin for Recovery is Ty Bechel, Jason Farley, and Sharon Hook-Chapman.

Amare's Rockin` for Recovery will be free admission to the public. To stay up-to-date on event developments, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/amarenfp.com.