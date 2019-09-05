Schnucks to prohibit customers from open carry inside stores
ST. LOUIS – Schnucks announced Thursday that it will prohibit the practice of open carry inside its stores for all customers.
Law enforcement personnel will be exempted from the store policy.
A company spokesperson said signage would soon arrive at stores within the next few days.
In a statement, the company said it made this decision in the interests of providing a family-friendly environment for customers.
We made this decision for the safety and comfort of our teammates and our customers, who expect a family-friendly environment when shopping for their household needs.
All Schnucks stores will continue to allow concealed carrying of weapons where permitted by law.