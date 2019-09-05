Schnucks to prohibit customers from open carry inside stores

Posted 3:56 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57PM, September 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks announced Thursday that it will prohibit the practice of open carry inside its stores for all customers.

Law enforcement personnel will be exempted from the store policy.

A company spokesperson said signage would soon arrive at stores within the next few days.

In a statement, the company said it made this decision in the interests of providing a family-friendly environment for customers.

We made this decision for the safety and comfort of our teammates and our customers, who expect a family-friendly environment when shopping for their household needs.

All Schnucks stores will continue to allow concealed carrying of weapons where permitted by law.

