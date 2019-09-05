Spirit of St. Louis Air Show set to rock the skies of Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo is happening both Saturday and Sunday, September 7-8, 2019. This year, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Red Arrows jet demonstration team will be in St. Louis for the first time ever. It’s the first time they’re back in the United States in more than 10 years.

They’ll be joining the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. This is one of only three air shows in the world that will feature both of these teams. The show will also feature the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, Skip Steward and his Pitts biplane, and the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team.

In addition to the incredible acts taking place in the sky, there is also a STEM Expo that is twice the size of last year’s and is great for both children and adults.

“So aviation is timeless and when you come out to this airshow you are going to see aircraft that are old and you’re going to see aircraft that are brand new. It is a wide variety of different experiences that you really have to be here to experience to get that full effect,” said Sarah Reed, an air show volunteer.

The Blue Angels fly the locally made Boeing F/A-18 Hornet.

“It’s a great airplane. We’ve been using it for the past 33 years, so it must be a great airplane to continue to hold near and dear to our hearts. The Navy is still using it. The Marine Corps is still using it. We love it. It’s one of the best airplanes that the Navy/Marine Corps has had the pleasure of using,” said Sgt. Charles Bosler, Blue Angels Avionics.

Your Blue Angels have arrived in St. Louis for this weekend’s @SpiritAirshow Let’s rock the home of the Hornet! pic.twitter.com/kq5RHueldg — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) September 5, 2019

This airshow could sell out so if you’re interested in going you need to get your tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $25 and you have to get them online at http://www.spirit-airshow.com/.

Also, expect traffic around the area so give yourself plenty of time to get here. The parking lot opens at 8:30 a.m.