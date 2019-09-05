× Threat posted to social media investigated at a Shiloh school

SHILOH, Ill. — There is a heightened police presence at Whiteside Middle School Thursday after a possible threat was posted to social media. The Shiloh Police Department says that school staff at Whiteside School District 115 alerted them at around 9:45pm Wednesday. The district worked with police to investigate the matter and ensure the safety of everyone at the school.

Shiloh Police say that all threats are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. If anyone has information they should call police at 618-632-9047.