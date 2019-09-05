The Rams lawsuit with the city of St. Louis continues to drag on. Saint Louis city and county are suing over how the Rams left town for Los Angeles. The Missouri Court of Appeals has denied the Rams request to settle the lawsuit in arbitration. The Missouri Supreme Court handed down the same ruling. But the Rams are not satisfied. They are now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to look into their case. It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).
TKO: Kroenke’s Supreme Annoyance
