The story begins with Jim Eddleman leaving Vietnam in 1968. He was a young soldier from Perryville, Missouri. After seeing friends die in the war, he said he would one day honor them along with other soldiers. That promise has led to Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne takes us to Perryville for a look at just how far this project has advanced since our last visit in August of 2018.