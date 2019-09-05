× Webster Groves Police investigate another suspicious incident near a school

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A voicemail was sent to parents in the Webster Groves School District. Director of Student Services John Thomas says in the message that they are investigating a report of a man in a vehicle may have been taking photographs of the school playground. Police say he appeared to be taking pictures of the children at around 12:30 pm. He drove off when a staff member approached.

Police say that they are currently investigating this as a suspicious incident. An employee at a nearby business tells them that a white male, between the ages of 20-40 years old, with short blond hair was in a blue SUV with out of state license plates. The vehicle was seen near the intersection of Gray and Cedar Avenues. This is near Bristol Elementary School.

An email to FOX 2 from a representative of the Webster Groves School District says, “No one was followed. No contact at all. Police are investigating a report of a man in a blue van parked near a school playground who may have been taking pictures.”

The man did not attempt to speak with or make any physical contact with the children. Police say this is not a criminal incident. If you have any information call the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000.

This report is similar to two other recent suspicious incidents. Rock Hill Police are investigating a report of someone following a school staff member home from school on August 26. A voicemail from Webster Groves School District administrators said that a man was following a Hudson staff member home from school.

That voicemail said, “The staff member says she was followed home from school at about 3:30pm as she was walking home on O’day Avenue by a white man in an older model green Ford Explorer. She reported that at one point the man, who she described as being older with salt and pepper hair, got out of the van and walked toward her but returned to his vehicle when she got her phone out to make a call. The Rock Hill Police are investigating at this time.”

A similar incident involving a Bristol Elementary student occurred on August 20. A man was reported following a student home in a white van. The man reportedly told the child, “I know your mom, and I’m supposed to take you home.”