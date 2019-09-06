× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 6, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 6, 2019.

Segment One featured highlights of these high school football games.

Ladue at SLUH

CBC at Edwardsville

Zumwalt South at Howell Central

Kirkwood at Howell

Hazelwood Central at Webster Groves

Althoff at Vianney

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone has highlights of these high school football games.

Jennings vs Gateway STEM

Civic Memorial at East Alton-Wood River

Pana at Roxana

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and local prep sports analyst Earl Austin Jr. also previewed tomorrow's Gateway Scholars Football Classic in East St. Louis.