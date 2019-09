Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Backstreets back alright! Backstreet Boys will bring their “DNA World Tour" to the Enterprise Center on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Band member Howie D joined FOX 2 to talk about his solo project and how he's helping the next generation get through some bumps in that teenager road.

Howie D got his big break in the Backstreet Boys at the age of 19. He has been performing all over the world with Backstreet Boys ever since.