× Costly Error Leads to Cardinals Loss to the Pirates

Paul DeJong’s 7th inning error turned a 4-1 lead into a 9-4 loss for the Cardinals to the Pirates on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Cardinals rookie Tommy Edman hit two home runs to help build the 4-1 cushion. But in the bottom of the 7th, the Pirates had two men on with two men out. Starling Marte hit a grounder to short, but DeJong could not the ball out of his glove to record the final out of the inning. Four straight Pirates hit followed, giving them a 7-4 lead.

Andrew Miller suffered the loss, allowing three runs in a third of an inning pitched in that fateful 7th frame.

The good news, the Cubs lost their game Friday night 7-1 to the Brewers, so the Cards lead in the NL Central remains at two and a half games.