Friday mascot: Cody the cat

Posted 12:54 pm, September 6, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Our mascot of the week is Cody! He is an 11-year-old who recently came to the APA. To visit this cat head to the APA of Missouri at 1705 S Hanley Rd. or call (314) 645-4610.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.