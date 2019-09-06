× Man charged after boasting about murder on Facebook

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 38-year-old man in connection with a mid-July murder after the suspect allegedly boasted about killing people on social media.

According to prosecutors, the murder occurred just after 11 p.m. on July 17 in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, located in the Baden neighborhood.

St. Louis police responded to calls for a shooting and found the victim on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Rafael Givins.

In August, St. Louis police released surveillance video from the neighborhood that appeared to show the suspect moments before shooting Givins.

Police received numerous tips identifying the shooter as Terrell Whiting, who lived just a few blocks away from the crime scene.

Whiting was taken into custody and questioned. Prosecutors said Whiting admitted to being in the area on the night of the shooting. He also admitted to owning a 9mm handgun, the same weapon used to kill Givins. He told investigators he had the gun with him that night but denied shooting anyone.

Investigators discovered that shortly after the murder, Whiting wrote on Facebook, “Whats the murder count inf St. Louis at this moment anyone know!!! #igot3.”

Whiting was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He was jailed without bond.

Police have not determined if Whiting is responsible for any additional murders.