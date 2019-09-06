Man in custody following Wellston rape investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman is recovering after a gruesome assault in Wellston early Friday morning.

Fox 2 News was present as North County Police Cooperative authorities transported 43-year-old Eugene McMurray to the St. Louis County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

North County Police Cooperative investigators said they received a call from Ridge Avenue in Wellston around 5 p.m.

Authorities said the victim, who is in her 20s, was found naked, badly beaten, and with third-degree burns to several body parts.

According to police, a witness followed McMurray and was able to give a description of his truck.

McMurray was charged with first-degree assault causing serious physical injury. News outlets in Missouri and Illinois report McMurray has a violent criminal history.

While being transferred, McMurray addressed a prior case against him.

“Yes, I was charged, and the charges were dropped because she lied on me just like this woman is lying on me,” he said.

Investigators believe the encounter started off consensual and ended in a violent attack.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending. They’re asking anyone with information to report it to the North County Police Cooperative.