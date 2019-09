× Man robbed at gunpoint while walking to his car

ST. LOUIS -A man is robbed at gunpoint around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the incident happened on Westminster Place near Kingsbury Avenue in west St. Louis.

The victim told police he was walking to his car when a suspect came up to him, pointed a handgun and demanded cash. The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and the man’s backpack.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.