Officer who shot colleague to death may go to trial in January

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis police officer Nathaniel Hendren appears to be headed for trial early next year. He’s accused of shooting a fellow officer to death while he was on duty.

Hendren had a status hearing Friday morning. You could see a stark contrast inside the courtroom. On the left, you could only see Hendren’s two attorneys. Hendren did not show up to court Friday. He is out on bond.

On the right, three rows of friends and family in support of Officer Katelyn Alix. Some were wearing “Justice for Katelyn Alix” shirts.

Officer Alix died in January after being shot. Hendren claimed they were playing with a gun and that he accidentally shot Alix in the chest. Another on-duty officer was also in the apartment on Dover in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Hendren with involuntary manslaughter.

At present, Hendren is living in mid-Missouri with his family. He’s no longer working for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and his peace officer license has been suspended.

The judge seemed frustrated at one point, saying he saw no reason depositions couldn’t have been scheduled months ago. He set another court date for October.