UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - Are you ready for some football? Tim Ezell is at University High School where the Lions are ready to roar on the Scott Credit Union Pep Zone.
Pep Zone: University City High School
-
Pep Zone: Marquette Catholic High School
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, August 30, 2019
-
Illinois authorities ask people to be prepared after 7.0 earthquake shakes California
-
Why your dinner may be causing sharks to die
-
Tom Brady sends ‘pep talk’ to Hazelwood Central student who received heart transplant
-
-
Foundation gives $21 million to Missouri-Kansas City school
-
Granite City High School finally opening after flash flood delays start of classes
-
Police documents show student had guns and a timeline to ‘shoot up school’
-
Missouri State enrollment expected to decline this year
-
University of Missouri-Kansas City settles with lawsuits with professor
-
-
Illinois State enrolls largest freshman class in 33 years
-
University City to resume operating Emergency Medical Services after outsourcing
-
Get your kids ready for school at the ‘Back 2 School Youth Summit’