ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The death of Michael Brown and subsequent riots in Ferguson five years ago put a national spotlight on race relations in St. Louis. But many people in the black community will tell you that they have felt victimized and discriminated against long before that. A grassroots organization working to bridge the gap between black and white is the St. Louis Reconciliation Network.

The 2019 annual Race For Reconciliation is scheduled for September 7, 2019 at Tower Grove Park. Come out and show your support for racial healing in our city by signing up.

Race for Reconciliation 5K Run/Walk