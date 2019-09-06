ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 18: Demonstrators protest outside of the St. Louis city jail following the arrest of 123 people yesterday protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 18, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the fourth day of protests in the city following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
St. Louis officer pleads guilty to covering up attack
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer has pleaded guilty to a federal crime for covering up an attack on an undercover officer during a 2017 protest.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bailey Colletta entered the plea Friday, admitting that she lied to the FBI and a federal grand jury investigating the attack on Officer Luther Hall.
Colletta was among four officers charged in the case . The trial for the other three _ Dustin Boone, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers _ begins Dec. 2.
Court documents say Hall claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King” when fellow officers mistook him for a protester. The attack happened during a protest following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis officer who had been accused of fatally shooting a black suspect.
