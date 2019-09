Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Do you wish your teen gets more sleep or that getting up and going in the morning is less of a struggle. The American Association for Sleep Technologists is working to get a later start time for schools.

Joel Porquez with AAST joined FOX 2 to discuss the key benefits to later start time for school-aged children. To learn more about start school later: www.startschoollater.net

Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch

September 6th to 8th