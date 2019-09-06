The link between school bus emissions and academic performance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As children are kicking off another school year, consider the importance of school buses how they get to class.  A recent study released by Georgia State University linked lower emission bus exhaust to improved academic performance.  President and CEO of the Propane Education and Research Council, Tucker Perkins, talks about the study means for students.

For more information, visit: betterourbuses.com/tips

