× Toddler accidentally shoots herself in chest inside Cahokia home

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Police say a toddler is injured after finding a loaded handgun and shooting herself in the chest.

The incident happened at her home around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Andrews Drive in Cahokia.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at at the scene where an ambulance was delayed for a few minutes by a passing train before taking the child to the hospital.

Investigators say the child’s mother and older sister were home at the time of the shooting and are cooperating with police.

There is no word on the girl’s condition at this time.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.