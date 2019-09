Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The visitation and funeral is Friday for nine-year-old murder victim Nyla Banks. She and her parents were found dead last month inside the Edge Lofts west of Downtown St. Louis.

Visitation is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m at the Greater Saint Mark Family Church.

Police do not have a motive or any suspects at this time and police are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers 866-371-TIPS.