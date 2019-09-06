Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, September 7-8, 2019

Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo - May Sell Out

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 7-8 Venue: Spirit of St. Louis Airport, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Tickets ONLY SOLD ONLINE - $25.00 - Kids 6 & Under Free

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return to St. Louis. In addition, the Royal Air Force Jet Team, the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, Skip Stewart, the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, and Matt Younkin in a Beech 18 will be performing!

http://spirit-airshow.com/

Saint Louis Art Fair

Date: Saturday-Sunday, September 7-8 (Also Friday)

Venue: Along Forsyth, Brentwood, Meramec, and Central, Downtown Clayton, MO

Saturday: 11am-10pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm Admission: Free

In the heart of Clayton, visual artists from across the nation exhibit an unprecedented selection of the highest quality, original works of art along with three stages of entertainment, educational hands-on activities for children, culinary treats from St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and much more.

http://www.saintlouisartfair.com/

Animals of the Park Stargazing Experience

Date: Saturday, September 7 Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 6:30pm-10:00pm Admission: Free

The recently transformed Gateway Arch grounds are more than just an oasis from the concrete and steel of the rest of the city. Learn about the surprising variety of animals and wildlife that actually inhabit the area. Attendees should meet “Sky Ranger” Rich Fefferman at the water feature outside the circular glass west entrance of the Gateway Arch, which faces Fourth Street and the Old Courthouse, for both the interpretive talk and stargazing.

https://www.gatewayarch.com/

Alton Jazz & Wine Festival

Date: Saturday, September 7 Venue: Liberty Bank Amphitheatre, Alton, IL

Time:4:30pm-10:30pm General Admission: Free, Reserved: $12 for one or $20 for two

Are you down for some groovy beats and fresh drinks? You’ll find it at this celebration of Miles Davis and all things Alton. Live music by Diane Schuur with guests Good 4 the Soul and the Funky Butt Brass Band.

http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/events/detail/1777/alton-jazz-and-wine-festival

BBQ, Beer, & Bourbon Crawl

Date: Saturday, September 7 Venue: Various, Soulard, South St. Lous, MO

Time: Noon-6:00pm Admission: $22.50

Stroll through Soulard eating great BBQ and enjoying exclusive bourbon and beer specials.

Your General Admission Ticket Includes 4 BBQ samples, signature koozie, & more

https://www.facebook.com/events/soulard-saint-louis/bbq-beer-bourbon-crawl-soulard-st-louis/2376206019322120/

Applefest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 7-8 Venue: Eckert's Orchards, Belleville, Millstadt, Grafton, IL

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Wagon rides, great festival foods, children’s activities and much more make this an apple pickin’ good time for everyone! Funnel cakes, caramel apples and more to tempt your taste buds.

https://www.eckerts.com/events-at-eckerts/25n5mbhb2djfs9kfgl8lkb7zh2dtnx

Popeye's Picnic

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 7-8 Venue: Various locations throughout town, Chester, IL

Saturday: 8:00am-Midnight, Sunday:9:00am-6:30pm Admission: Free

The annual Popeye's Picnic is always held the first weekend following Labor Day and features plenty of food, music, dancing, sporting events and other contests. A parade is held on Saturday morning.

http://www.popeyepicnic.com/

Oktoberfest at Donau-Park

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 7-8 Venue: Donau Park, House Springs, MO

Saturday: 5:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free

Oktoberfest is the traditional German celebration of farmers harvesting and storing their crops. The German Cultural Society of St. Louis celebrates this German staple with traditional German food, music, dancing and beer. With a large pavilion on site this event is a rain or shine. Please, no pets.

http://www.germanstl.org/oktoberfest.html

Brazilian Day St. Louis

Date: Saturday, September 7 Venue: 2900 Missouri, Benton Park neighborhood, St. Louis

Time: Noon-8:00pm

On September 7, 1882, the country of Brazil was granted its independence from Portugal. This street festival will celebrate the diverse people, arts, music and dance of the Brazilian community and will include a carnival parade with parents and children performing, music by local Brazilian groups, musicians and dancers, and booths with Brazilian food.

https://www.facebook.com/events/yemanja-brasil-restaurante/brazilian-day-stl

Champ Clark Heritage Festival

Date: Saturday, September 7 Venue: Courthouse Square and Champ Clark's Honey Shuck, Bowling Green, MO

Time: 9:00pm-3:00pm Admission: Free

This annual event features games, a car, truck and tractor show, a parade, musical entertainment, craft vendors, a 5K Fun Run/Walk, and tours of Champ Clark's Honey Shuck.

http://www.champclark.org/welcome/calendar.html

Metro East Humane Society: Woofstock

Date: Saturday, September 7 Venue: Triangle H Farm, Edwardsville, IL

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Individual tickets: $10, Family passes: $30.

The family-friendly event will feature live music by Spillie Nelson, a dog park presented by Kennelwood Pet Resorts, a biergarten featuring Recess Brewing’s beer bus, and a “Rescue Row” where other local animal shelters will have pets available for adoption. There will also be food trucks and a kids’ area with pony rides and games. Proceeds from this event benefit the homeless animals that MEHS saves.

Tickets: https://www.mehs.org/woofstock.