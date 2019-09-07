Blues new practice facility opens in Maryland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Saturday was the ribbon-cutting for the new Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. It’s also home to the Blues for their practices.

Gloria continues and so does the good time as the Blues new practice facility opens its doors to the public.

“We’re pretty excited about it. It’s kind of a shame that things went down at the Mills. It’s just kind of happened, but we’re pretty stoked about this. It’s closer to home," said a fan.

The 277,000-square-foot Centene Community Ice Center hosts four NHL sized rinks, a weight room, and a skills development area which is perfect for the players and the patrons.

“So many of their waking hours are spent preparing, getting ready to play, working on all parts of their game on and off the ice, and so to be able to give them a world-class facility and also to be in touch with community, those are the things that we think we’re gonna be really special," said Chris Zimmerman, St. Louis Blues President.

“One of the things that we wanted to make sure of is that men, women, children, able-bodied and body-challenge any kind, we want them to be able to play hockey and everybody’s going to be able to do that here," says Patrick Quinn, Chairman of St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation.

And by fostering young talent, it could pay dividends for the sport and hopefully bring back the Stanley Cup.

If you’d like to come and test out the ice for yourself open skate start September 20th.