Festival celebrating Brazil`s Independence Day & Brazilian culture coming to south St. Louis September 7th

Posted 10:23 am, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, September 7, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Brazilian Day St. Louis will celebrate the diverse people, arts, music and dance of the Brazilian community. This one-day street festival will include a carnival parade with parents and children performing, music by local Brazilian groups, musicians and dancers, and booths with Brazilian food. Several children`s activities, including costume making, games, percussion and instrument making will also be part of the festival.

Brazilian Day St. Louis
Yemanja Brasil and surrounding streets
2900 Missouri
St. Louis, MO 63118
Saturday, September 7, 2019
12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their pages on social media:
http://twitter.com/yemanjabrazil
https://www.facebook.com/YemanjaBrasilRestaurante/

