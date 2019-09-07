Festival celebrating Brazil`s Independence Day & Brazilian culture coming to south St. Louis September 7th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Brazilian Day St. Louis will celebrate the diverse people, arts, music and dance of the Brazilian community. This one-day street festival will include a carnival parade with parents and children performing, music by local Brazilian groups, musicians and dancers, and booths with Brazilian food. Several children`s activities, including costume making, games, percussion and instrument making will also be part of the festival.

Brazilian Day St. Louis

Yemanja Brasil and surrounding streets

2900 Missouri

St. Louis, MO 63118

Saturday, September 7, 2019

12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their pages on social media:

http://twitter.com/yemanjabrazil

https://www.facebook.com/YemanjaBrasilRestaurante/