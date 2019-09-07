First DIPG Awareness Day in Missouri on September 9th to honor Adleigh

Posted 10:18 am, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, September 7, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Dawn Marie, a DIPG mom, DIPG advocate, and Foundation President, joins us in the studio to talk about DIPG Awareness Day.

DIPG is a cancer that kills nearly 300 kids a year. The survival rate has been less than one since the disease was named. Never 1 survivor. It`s a heartbreaking disease because these children lose their abilities and functions but the brain stays strong and aware until the end.

Adleigh fought for 13 months and did everything a 4 year old could want and went everywhere she could with her mom.

In July, a DIPG Awareness Day was passed by the State of Missouri. It is September 9th, which was Adleigh's birthday. The 1st observation is Monday, where Adleigh would have turned 5 years old.

For more information, visit Theaiffoundation.com and find Hope for Adleigh and The Adleigh is Forever Foundation on Facebook.

